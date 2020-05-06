4 Pedestrians Struck, Killed on San Pasqual Valley Road in Escondido

Share This Article:

Four pedestrians, including two boys, were struck by a car and killed in Escondido on Tuesday evening.

Escondido Police responded to the crash scene on San Pasqual Valley Road near Oak Hill Drive about 8:30 p.m. and found that the victims, two boys and a man and woman, had been struck by a 2014 Mazada 3 that was traveling northbound.

A 33-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy died at the scene. A 50-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy were transported to Palomar Medical Center where they later died from injuries sustained in the collision.

The driver who struck the pedestrians, identified as a 28-year-old woman from Escondido, was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries, but not arrested, Walters said.

It was unclear if the pedestrians were in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash, the officer said.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

