Driver Killed When SUV Crashes Into Construction Site

One person was killed Tuesday when an SUV veered off an El Cajon street, crashed into a construction site and burst into flames.

The eastbound 2000 Lexus RX350 careened off the roadway in the 1100 block of East Washington Avenue at high speed shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to police.

A man sitting in a parked pickup truck at the job site saw the out-of- control vehicle approaching and had time to jump out and warn his nearby co- workers, Lt. Jason Taub said.

“Witnesses reported hearing an explosion and said that multiple vehicles were on fire,” Taub said. “Upon arrival, officers and firefighters found four vehicles engulfed in flames.”

The unidentified driver of the Lexus was found dead in the charred SUV.

Medics took one of the laborers to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries caused by being struck in the back by a flying toolbox, the lieutenant said.

The cause of the crash was unclear.

“It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this (accident), and the investigation is ongoing,” Taub said.

— City News Service

