Share This Article:

At least one person suffered serious injuries Monday morning in a solo vehicle crash into a tree in the Rainbow community in north San Diego County.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash was reported shortly after 3 a.m. on White Lilac Road off Old Highway 395, just east of Interstate 15, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

A vehicle went off the road and struck a tree, leaving the occupants trapped in the vehicle, the CHP reported.

At least one person suffered major injuries in the crash, but no details about the victim or the vehicle were immediately available.

— City News Service

CHP Reports Serious Injury in Early Morning Solo Crash in Rainbow was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: