Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting in Webster; No Injuries Reported

A drive-by shooting that did not result in anyone being injured was reported Sunday in Ridgeview/Webster.

According to a report by OnSceneTV, at about 11:45 a.m. Sunday an unidentified silver sedan was traveling south on 49th Street near Federal Boulevard when shots were fired from the car at a man walking north. He was not hit, and ran away from the scene.

Following the gunfire, the driver and a passenger, both male, turned onto Federal Boulevard and then went south on 47th Street.

San Diego police responded to the incident and found five shell casings in the street, as well as bullet holes in a nearby house and garage.

There were no other details.

— Staff report

