Suspect Injured During Officer-Involved Shooting in Downtown San Diego

At least one sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting in the area of San Diego Central Jail Friday evening.

The gunfire in the 1100 block of Front Street was reported shortly before 6 p.m., according to police.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured by the gunfire. No law enforcement personnel suffered injuries in the incident, though, officials said.

10News.com reported though that the San Diego Sheriff’s Department had said that a suspect had been hurt. The person was transported to a local hospital, but the individual’s condition was unknown.

Authorities closed traffic lanes in the area due to the investigation.

– City News Service and staff reports

Updated 8:55 p.m.

Please be aware of increased law enforcement activity in front of Central Jail downtown on Front and B Streets. Please avoid the area due to road closures. @SanDiegoPD is on scene. Thank you for your patience and cooperation. — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) May 2, 2020

Reports of an officer involved shooting in downtown San Diego @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/B33urTOSA2 — Tim Blodgett (@TCBlodgettNews8) May 2, 2020

