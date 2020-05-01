Share This Article:

A Lyft driver was carjacked at gunpoint by four teenagers near Petco Park on Thursday evening.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The 22-year-old driver picked up the four boys, between 15 and 17 years old, and took them to the area of Imperial Avenue and Park Boulevard, where they arrived about 6:45 p.m., according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

After the car entered a parking lot, one boy pointed a gun at the driver and demanded the car, Heims said.

The boys took the 2015 Hyundai Sonata and drove northwest on Tony Gwynn Drive, according to Heims.

The car’s license plate number is 8FCE374.

Anyone who sees the car, or has information about the suspects, was encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2900 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

Lyft Driver Carjacked by Group of Teenagers Near Petco Park was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: