Missing San Diego Man Found Safe, Returned Home

A San Diego police cruiser
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 79-year-old San Diego man who went missing from his Barrio Logan home was found unharmed Thursday.

Mateo Camarillo was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday inside his home on Logan Avenue near Sampson Street in the Barrio Logan neighborhood, according to San Diego police.

Camarillo was found unharmed and was back in his home by 9:30 a.m. Thursday, SDPD reported.

Police did not disclosed when or how he was located.

–City News Service

