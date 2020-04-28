Pedestrian Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Downtown Parking Lot

Share This Article:

A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning by a hit-and-run driver in a black pickup truck in downtown San Diego.

The fatal accident occurred at 4:35 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and B Street, San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros said.

A pickup, described as a black Ford F-150 with a flatbed, struck and dragged the victim across the parking lot, then the truck’s driver fled in an unknown direction, Delimitros said.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the officer said.

Anyone with information about the crash or the whereabouts of the suspect vehicle is asked to call SDPD’s traffic division at 858-495-7807 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

— City News Service

