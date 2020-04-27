Man Repeatedly Stabbed in Chest During Altercation in Barrio Logan

Police Monday were searching for a man who stabbed another man several times in the chest in the Barrio Logan neighborhood.
The stabbing was reported around 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Sampson Street, near Interstate 5, San Diego Police Officer Dino Delimitros said.
Officers responded to the scene and found a man suffering from at least one stab wound to the chest, Delimitros said.
The victim, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his wounds, which were not believed to be life- threatening, the officer said.
A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.
The circumstances leading up to the stabbing were under investigation.
— City News Service
