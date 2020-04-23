Share This Article:

A fire extensively damaged a home in Scripps Ranch late Thursday afternoon.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

There was no immediate word on what sparked the blaze, which was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 10800 block of Charbono Point, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Emergency crews arrived in the neighborhood just south of Spring Canyon Road and west of Pomerado Road to find a garage attached to a two-story house engulfed in flames.

Firefighters had the blaze largely extinguished within about 45 minutes. There were no reports of injuries.

— City News Service

Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Scripps Ranch Home was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: