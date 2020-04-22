Fire Damages Docked Sailboat at Campland on the Bay

Share This Article:

A sailboat docked on Mission Bay caught fire for unknown reasons Wednesday, sending a plume of thick black smoke over the manmade harbor but causing no injuries.

The blaze erupted at a marina at Campland on the Bay shortly after 12:30 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Staffers at the RV park/campground in the 2200 block of Pacific Beach Drive were able to extinguish the flames aboard the 22-foot sloop prior to the arrival of firefighters, according to SDFRD public affairs.

The cause of the blaze, which resulted in no pollution problems in the harbor, remained under investigation.

— City News Service

