Fire Damages Docked Sailboat at Campland on the Bay

Posted by on in | 24 Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Boat fire
Firefighters inspect the Patience, a 22-foot sloop that caught fire April 22 at a Campland on the Bay marina. Photo via the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Instagram account.

A sailboat docked on Mission Bay caught fire for unknown reasons Wednesday, sending a plume of thick black smoke over the manmade harbor but causing no injuries.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The blaze erupted at a marina at Campland on the Bay shortly after 12:30 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.

Staffers at the RV park/campground in the 2200 block of Pacific Beach Drive were able to extinguish the flames aboard the 22-foot sloop prior to the arrival of firefighters, according to SDFRD public affairs.

The cause of the blaze, which resulted in no pollution problems in the harbor, remained under investigation.

— City News Service

Fire Damages Docked Sailboat at Campland on the Bay was last modified: April 22nd, 2020 by Christine Huard

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss