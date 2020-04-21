Man Stabbed in Stomach Outside Hotel in Mission Valley

Share This Article:

A man was stabbed in the stomach and a leg in an attack Monday evening outside a hotel in Mission Valley.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Days Inn at 543 Hotel Circle South about 9:30 p.m. where they found the injured man, who had been stabbed with a small knife, according to the San Diego Police Department. It was unclear if the victim was taken to a hospital.

A motive for the stabbing was not disclosed, police said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

