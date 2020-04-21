Authorities ID 24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Rolando Neighborhood

Share This Article:

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 24-year-old man who was fatally shot in the Rolando neighborhood earlier this month.

Officers responding to the 6100 block of University Avenue around 10 p.m. on April 12 found Debron Blaney, who had recently relocated to San Diego from Las Vegas, suffering from a gunshot wound, San Diego Police Lt. Andra Brown said.

Paramedics took Blaney to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, Brown said.

Witnesses told responding officers that they saw a man “engaged in a disturbance” with occupants of a silver pickup truck, then heard gunshots, the lieutenant said. The victim ran away and the pickup drove away on College Avenue.

Officers responding to the shooting spotted a silver pickup leaving the area at a high speed and tried to pull it over, Brown said.

After a brief pursuit, the vehicle pulled over on westbound I-8 near Waring Road and four people inside the truck were detained.

“Any possible involvement of the vehicle and its occupants continues to be investigated,” Brown said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

