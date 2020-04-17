Police Searching for 2 Men Who Stole Car at Gunpoint in Fox Canyon Area

Share This Article:

Police Friday were searching for two men who stole a 39-year-old man’s car while he was refilling water bottles at a water refill station in the Fox Canyon neighborhood.

It happened around 10:35 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of 48th Street and University Avenue, San Diego Police Officer Robert Heims said.

The victim left his car running near a water refill station and got out to fill up water bottles when two men approached him and blocked him from getting back to his car, Heims said.

One of the men pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim, who ran away, the officer said.

The pair of suspects then got into the car, a blue VW Beetle with no license plate, and drove off in an unknown direction, Heims said.

The suspect with the gun was described as a roughly 5-foot-9 black man in his late teens to early 30s.

The other suspect was described as a roughly 5-foot-10 Hispanic man also in his late teens to early 30s.

Both had hoods on and bandanas covering their faces.

One of them was last seen wearing jeans and a black hoodie with a jean jacket over it. The other one was wearing a black zip-up hoodie and jeans.

— City News Service

