Share This Article:

An apparent domestic-violence rampage in Lemon Grove left two people shot to death Wednesday, a third wounded and the suspected assailant under arrest.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The shooting at a home in the 7400 block of Central Avenue was reported shortly after noon, according to sheriff’s officials.

“There were reports that people had been shot, and a suspect was seen running away from the area,” sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Deputies arrived to find two female victims dead in the residence and a man wounded. Paramedics took the surviving victim to a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect had been romantically involved with a woman who lives at the home, Seiver said.

Deputies searched the area with help from a patrol helicopter, finding the suspected perpetrator near the site of the shooting and taking him into custody. His name was not immediately available.

A woman who identified herself as the mother of the victims told a videographer her ex-boyfriend had fatally shot her twin 15-year-old daughters and wounded her 23-year-old son. Sheriff’s officials did not immediately confirm those details.

A suspect was in custody as of shortly after 2 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Updated at 5:50 p.m., Wednesday, April 15, 2020

— From Staff and Wire Reports

Twin Teenage Sisters Dead, Brother Wounded in Lemon Grove Shooting was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: