Fire Tears Through Vacant Barrio Logan Warehouse — Again

An abandoned Barrio Logan warehouse that has been the site of a spate of fires over the last six months became engulfed in flames yet again Tuesday afternoon.
The blaze in the 3500 block of Dalbergia Street erupted for unknown reasons about 3 p.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported.
It took more than three dozen firefighters equipped with several multi- story ladder-hose apparatuses about 90 minutes to extinguish the flames spreading through the large rectangular structure just west of Interstate 5, according to SDFRD public affairs. No injuries were reported.
Prior non-injury fires damaged the same vacant building, which formerly housed a uniform-supply business, on Oct. 19, Oct. 25 and Dec. 26, according to fire department officials.
No causes for any of the fires have been made public.
— City News Service
