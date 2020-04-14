Fire Guts Nail Salon in Commercial Building in La Jolla

Share This Article:

A fire in a two-story commercial building in La Jolla gutted a nail salon Tuesday and caused an estimated $700,000 in damage.

The noninjury blaze was reported around 12:40 a.m. at Girard Nail & Skin Care on Girard Avenue, just south of Pearl Street, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front of the two-story building, which had a row of businesses on the bottom and apartments on the second floor, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

Residents were evacuated from the apartments as firefighters battled the blaze, knocking down the flames within 20 minutes and keeping the fire from spreading beyond the nail salon, Munoz said. A total of 38 firefighters fought the blaze.

No apartments were damaged and no residents were displaced.

The fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage to the nail salon’s structure and $200,000 in damage to its contents, Munoz said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Updated at 10:10 a.m. April 14, 2020

— City News Service

