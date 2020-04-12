69-Year-Old Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Teenage Driver in Otay Mesa West

Share This Article:

A 69-year-old man is expected to survive the injuries he suffered when he was struck by a motorist in the Otay Mesa West community of San Diego, police reported Sunday.

A 19-year-old man was driving a 2001 Mercedes-Benz C240 northbound in the 3000 block of Beyer Boulevard when he struck the pedestrian, who was walking southbound in the No. 1 lane, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The pedestrian, who suffered open fractures to his left tibia, fibula and other injuries, was transported to an area hospital. The crash occurred a little before 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Heims said.

The driver was not injured. Alcohol and drugs were not factors in the crash, he said.

