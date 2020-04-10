Mexican National Faces Drug Charges – Accused in 2,000-Foot Border Tunnel Case

Share This Article:

Authorities charged a Mexican national Friday with trafficking drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border via a subterranean tunnel.

They accused Rogelio Flores Guzman, 31, of helping construct the cross-border tunnel. He then used it, they claim, to transport fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

It’s the first time investigators found five different types of drugs inside such a tunnel, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. It stretched from Mexico to an Otay Mesa warehouse.

Officials took Guzman into custody Thursday at Los Angeles International Airport. Prosecutors say he planned to board a flight to Guadalajara.

In March, authorities discovered and seized nearly $30 million worth of drugs in the tunnel. Suspects packed them in in about 575 separate packages.

The passage extends more than 2,000 feet from a Tijuana warehouse to another at 2587 Otay Center Drive, prosecutors said.

Officials estimate the tunnel had “been in existence for several months.” They described its “advanced construction … which included reinforced walls, ventilation, lighting and an underground rail system.”

Flores faced arraignment Friday afternoon on a charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer noted that “cross-border tunnels always spark fascination.”

He called them though “a very dangerous means for major drug dealers to move large quantities of narcotics with impunity until we intervene.”

– City News Service

