Heavy Rain Floods Route 78 in Carlsbad, Prompts Multiple Water Rescues

Driving rain closed Route 78 in Carlsbad on Friday morning and prompted water rescues throughout San Diego County.

The highway was closed in both directions at 8:30 a.m. with two feet of water in some areas and remained closed at noon. Numerous freeway ramps throughout the region were closed because of flooding.

The National Weather Service office in San Diego reported downfall of 1/2 inch per hour in some areas, and said the rain would not end until the evening. A flash flood

watch is in effect through 8 p.m.

“Widespread moderate to heavy precipitation will continue across San Diego County this afternoon. There is a chance of thunderstorms, which could lead to isolated heavier showers,” the weather service said. “Urban flooding is likely, especially for low lying and other poorly drained areas. Rapid water rises have occurred in creeks and rivers.”

Cal Fire reported a water rescue in the area of Deer Springs in North County, and a San Diego Fire-Rescue crew was at work near SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley.

San Diego Police evacuated the Riverleaf Inn at 2484 Hotel Circle Place in Mission Valley due to storm-related flooding.

Other areas around Fashion Valley mall are flooding, and police warned people to avoid the area as the San Diego River rises.

San Diego lifeguards rescued a homeless man from an island in the river near Interstate 5.

In the Stockton neighborhood of San Diego, firefighters rescued the driver of a Jeep that flew off a transition ramp and went into the overflowing Chollas Creek storm channel.

Five apparently homeless people were rescued by firefighters from Escondido Creek in the Harmony Grove of North County.

