Share This Article:

Authorities Wednesday circulated a photo of a murder suspect accused of gunning down a 21-year-old man in the Lincoln Park neighborhood last month.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. March 16 regarding a man who had been taken to Paradise Valley Hospital in National City for treatment of severe upper body trauma, according to San Diego police.

The victim, later identified as Timothy Stewart, died the morning of March 17, police said.

Detectives determined the victim had been fatally assaulted in the 5000 block of Logan Avenue, allegedly by 35-year-old Michael Anderson, who should be considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anderson was described as black, 6 feet tall and weighing around 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call SDPD’s Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293, Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or submit a tip online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

–City News Service

Police Seek Tips on Location of Suspect in Lincoln Park Homicide was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: