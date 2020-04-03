Woman Suffers Fatal Head Injuries While Trying to Stop Unoccupied SUV

A San Diego police cruiser.
A San Diego police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A motorist who neglected to put her SUV in park and set the emergency brake died Friday when her vehicle struck and killed her, authorities reported.

The unoccupied SUV hit the woman, 62, who suffered severe head injuries, in a Torrey Highlands-area neighborhood. She apparently had tried to stop the car as it rolled backward.

The accident took place in the 13600 block of Carmel Valley Road shortly before 11 a.m., police said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. San Diego officer Tony Martinez withheld her identity pending family notification.

– City News Service

