Man Walking Bicycle in Crosswalk Struck, Injured in North Park

Ambulance
An ambulance in San Diego. Photo by Megan Wood for inewsource

A 45-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car at a North Park intersection, police reported Monday.

The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Iowa Street and El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The victim was walking with his bicycle northbound in the crosswalk, against a red light, when he was struck by a westbound Honda Civic driven by a man in his 40s, Buttle said.

Upon impact, the victim slid up the hood and into the windshield, the officer said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of a serious head injury and a fractured right ankle, Buttle said. An update on the man’s condition was not immediately available.

The Honda driver remained at the scene, Buttle said, adding that intoxication was not a factor in the crash.

— City News Service

