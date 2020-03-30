Man Walking Bicycle in Crosswalk Struck, Injured in North Park

A 45-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a car at a North Park intersection, police reported Monday.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The accident occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Iowa Street and El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.
The victim was walking with his bicycle northbound in the crosswalk, against a red light, when he was struck by a westbound Honda Civic driven by a man in his 40s, Buttle said.
Upon impact, the victim slid up the hood and into the windshield, the officer said.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment of a serious head injury and a fractured right ankle, Buttle said. An update on the man’s condition was not immediately available.
The Honda driver remained at the scene, Buttle said, adding that intoxication was not a factor in the crash.
— City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: