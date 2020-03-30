Share This Article:

A man attempted to sexually assault a woman at a Poway Park but was stopped when a bystander intervened, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department reported Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The attempted assault occurred about 10:30 a.m. in the park at 12988 Bowron Road, near the Poway Boys and Girls Club, said Lt. Michael Knobbe.

The woman being attacked screamed for help and a nearby person intervened. The victim then called 911 for help, Knobbe said.

The suspect is described as white, between the ages of 35 and 40, Knobbe said. He stood about 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet tall and weighed between 230 and 240 pounds. He is balding and has short white hair. He was wearing a cream- or gray-colored T-shirt and gray or black sweatpants or shorts.

Anyone with information on this suspect was asked to call the sheriff’s department at 858 565-5555. Tipsters can also call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

Bystander Hears Screams, Stops Attempted Sexual Assault in Poway Park was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: