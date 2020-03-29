Police Investigating Woman’s Fatal Stabbing in Chula Vista Apartment

Chula Vista Police are investigating the fatal stabbing early Sunday morning of a woman in an apartment complex in Chula Vista.
Officers responding to reports of a loud argument around 1:30 a.m. found a woman covered in blood and three young children in a nearby bedroom.
Reports from the scene said the woman’s husband was driven away by a relative.
The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.
— From Staff and Wire Reports
