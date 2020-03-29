Police Investigating Woman’s Fatal Stabbing in Chula Vista Apartment

Chula Vista Police cruisers at the scene of the stabbing
Chula Vista Police cruisers at the scene of the stabbing. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Chula Vista Police are investigating the fatal stabbing early Sunday morning of a woman in an apartment complex in Chula Vista.

Officers responding to reports of a loud argument around 1:30 a.m. found a woman covered in blood and three young children in a nearby bedroom.

Reports from the scene said the woman’s husband was driven away by a relative.

The suspect is considered to be armed and dangerous.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

