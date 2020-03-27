Security Guard Finds Fatally Wounded Gunshot Victim in Vista Parking Lot

Share This Article:

A man was shot and killed in a Vista parking lot late Thursday evening and authorities Friday were searching for the gunman.

A security guard was on patrol in the 2500 block of South Santa Fe Avenue around 9:35 p.m. Thursday when he spotted a man laying in a parking lot with at least one gunshot wound, San Diego County Sheriff‘s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Paramedics responded and attempted live-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, Seiver said. The victim’s name and age were not immediately available.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the sheriff’s homicide unit at 858-285-6330 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

