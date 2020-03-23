1 Killed, 1 Seriously Hurt in Pileup on SR-67 in Lakeside

Share This Article:

A pileup on a rain-slick stretch of state Route 67 north of San Vicente Reservoir left one motorist dead Monday and another seriously injured.

The chain-reaction series of crashes took place shortly before 7 a.m., when a 37-year-old Alpine woman lost control of her northbound Toyota Yaris near Foster Truck Trail in Lakeside, sending it veering sideways into the path of a southbound Chevrolet Silverado 3500 pickup, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The resulting broadside collision fatally injured the driver of the subcompact car, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said. Her name was withheld pending family notification.

Following that crash, the truck, which was towing a trailer, careened onto the northbound side of the street, where a Chevrolet HHR station wagon hit it head-on.

At that point, a Chevrolet 1500 pickup struck the back end of the HHR, and a Toyota Prius hit the right side of the Chevrolet 3500, Garrow said.

Paramedics took the unidentified driver of the HHR to UCSD Medical Center in San Diego for treatment of major injuries. The other two motorists and a passenger in one of the vehicles suffered minor injuries in the wreck and did not require hospital care.

“It is believed all parties involved were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision,” Garrow said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in this accident, according to the CHP.

Updated at 12:20 p.m. March 23, 2020

–City News Service

