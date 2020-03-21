45-Year-Old Man Shot in Back During Gang Argument in Valencia Park

Share This Article:

A 45-year-old man got into an argument with two males at the entrance to an alley in San Diego’s Valencia Park neighborhood and was shot in the back Friday evening.

The shooting was reported just before 8 p.m. at the entrance to an alley at 53rd Street and Imperial Avenue, San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims said.

The man was standing with his girlfriend when the two males walked up, argued and one male fired several shots at the victim, hitting him once in the back, Heims said. The suspects fled the scene in separate vehicles, one of them red.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital where his injury was not believed life-threatening, Heims said.

Gang detectives were investigating, Heims said.

— City News Service

