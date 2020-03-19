Firefighters Rescue Woman Suffering from Severe Hypothermia Near Otay Mountain

Cal Fire San Diego truck at a brush fire
A Cal Fire San Diego truck at the scene of a brush fire. File photo courtesy of Cal Fire

Agents found the group in an area of thick brush off Otay Mountain Truck Trail south of Doghouse Junction and called for assistance around 1:15 a.m., Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Thomas Shoots said.

Fire crews requested a helicopter to help them reach the group, but the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the U.S. Coast Guard could not fly to the rescue scene because of bad weather, Shoots said.

Cal Fire crews ended up hiking 3 1/2 hours to reach the location, the final part through shoulder-high brush, he said.

When crews reached the group, they discovered that a woman was suffering from severe hypothermia, though the other four men in the group did not need medical treatment, Shoots said.

By 7:30 a.m., conditions had improved slightly and a SDFRD helicopter was able to reach the scene to airlift the woman, whose age was not immediately available, to a hospital, where she was admitted in critical condition, he said.

A Border Patrol helicopter also flew to the scene to take the four men and the Border Patrol agents back to a patrol station for processing.

–City News Service

