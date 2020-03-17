Share This Article:

Authorities released the name Tuesday of a 41-year-old man killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in El Cajon.

Tony Montates of San Diego was standing near the southwest corner of First and East Main streets when a four-door sedan approached from the west and someone inside it opened fire on him shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Paramedics took Montates, who was believed to have been homeless, to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier in the evening, according to witnesses, Montates had been out on the streets, confronting passers-by in an “agitated” manner, said Lt. Keith MacArthur.

Police had no description of the shooter, the lieutenant said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the El Cajon Police Department at 618-579-3311 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Updated at 3:37 p.m. March 17, 2020

— City News Service

Tony Montates, 41, of San Diego Was Victim in El Cajon Drive-By Shooting Death was last modified: by

