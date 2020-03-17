Man Killed in Crash into Boulder Off State Route 67 North of Lakeside

Share This Article:

A motorist was killed Tuesday when his SUV veered off state Route 67 north of Lakeside and slammed into a boulder, authorities said.

A 45-year-old Spring Valley man was driving a silver 2002 Ford Explorer northbound on SR-67 at around 5 a.m. when he lost control of the SUV south of Foster Truck Trail and it went off the right side of the roadway, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

The SUV then became airborne and rolled down an embankment before crashing into a boulder, Garrow said.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

–City News Service

