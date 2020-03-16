Pedestrian Jaywalking Across Midway Drive Injured by Passing SUV

Share This Article:

A 49-year-old man suffered serious injuries when he was struck by an SUV at an intersection in the Midway District, police reported Monday.

The accident occurred shortly after 3:55 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Rosecrans Street and Midway Drive, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

A 41-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Mazda CX5 southbound on Rosecrans street when the 49-year-old man started crossing at Midway Drive, in violation of a red “no crossing” light, Buttle said.

The SUV struck the victim, who was taken to hospital for treatment of a skull fracture, a laceration to the back of his head and a fractured right ankle, the officer said.

The driver remained at the scene and intoxication was not a factor in the crash.

— City News Service

