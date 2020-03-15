Share This Article:

An 18-year-old man who had been driving a blue 2001 Mercedes-Benz C320 was carjacked in Colinas Del Sol early Sunday morning.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The victim had just parked his car in the 4200 block of Winona Avenue when the suspect walked up to the vehicle at 3:20 a.m., opened the driver’s door and pulled him out, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

“The suspect walked the victim away from the car,” Heims said. “The suspect then went back to the victim’s car and drove away southbound on 4200 Winona Avenue.”

The suspect was described as a 20 to 30 year old Hispanic man wearing all dark clothing.

(olice asked anyone with any information regarding the carjacking to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

— City News Service

18-Year-Old Man Driving Mercedes Carjacked in Colinas Del Sol was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: