San Diego Police Announce Saturday Night DUI Checkpoint

If you’re heading to a bar on Saturday night amid the stress over coronavirus, keep in mind that the San Diego Police Department is planning a checkpoint.

Police will set up the DUI and license checkpoint at an undisclosed location from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday. The location will be chosen based on previous DUI accidents and arrests.

Specially trained officers will be stopping drivers to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

“Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely,” the department said in a statement.

