Pendleton Marine, 20, Killed in Middle East Training Crash

A 20-year-old Camp Pendleton-based Marine was killed this week in a vehicle crash while taking part in training exercises in the Middle East, the Marine Corps announced Wednesday.

Cpl. Eloiza Zavala of Sacramento, a motor vehicle operator with Combat Logistic Battalion 13, suffered fatal injuries Tuesday when the seven-ton truck she was in crashed on a road in the United Arab Emirates, according to USMC officials.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which left two other Marines with non-fatal injuries.

Zavala, who enlisted in the Marines in April 2018, deployed to the Persian Gulf region with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force. Her military awards include a Global War on Terror Service Medal and a National Defense Service Medal.

The personnel were taking part in Native Fury 20, a biennial joint exercise that began Sunday, involving thousands of forces demonstrating the ability to respond to contingencies, natural disasters and other possible crises in the region, USMC officials reported.

“This is a tragic accident, and we are praying for the loved ones of our lost and injured Marines,” said Brig. Gen. Roberta Shea, commanding general of 1st Marine Logistics Group.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

— City News Service

