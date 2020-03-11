Man, 21, Shot in Leg Outside Clairemont Business

Share This Article:

A shooting outside a Clairemont business left a man wounded Wednesday.

The gunfire in the 5600 block of Balboa Avenue erupted about 9:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

By the time patrol personnel arrived in the area, both the unidentified shooter and the 21-year-old victim had fled, Officer Scott Lockwood said.

A short time later, police got a report that the wounded man had arrived at an urgent-care clinic at the corner of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard and Ruffin Road for treatment of a gunshot wound to his upper leg.

Witnesses told investigators the shooter, described only as a heavyset Latino, had opened fire on the victim and another man as the pair were sitting in or standing near a red Ford Mustang, Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

It was unclear if the gunfire injured the second victim, who fled the area on foot while his companion drove himself to the emergency medical facility just west of Interstate 15.

The assailant reportedly left the scene of the shooting in a white GMC sport utility vehicle driven by a woman, the sergeant said.

Updated at 12:40 p.m. March 11, 2020

–City News Service

