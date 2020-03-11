2 Dead in Wrong-Way Crash on Interstate 5 in Downtown San Diego

Share This Article:

Two motorists were killed in a wrong-way crash early Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 in downtown San Diego.

The crash, involving two black sedans, was reported around 1:15 a.m. on northbound Interstate 5 near state Route 163, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both drivers — one male and the other female — were pronounced dead at the scene, 10News reported.

No further details about the victims or the vehicles were immediately available.

All lanes of northbound I-5 from 6th Street to Hawthorn Street were closed for the crash investigation and clean-up. Authorities reopened the lanes around 6:45 a.m.

— City News Service

