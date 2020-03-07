Pedestrian Struck, Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver in Pacific Beach

Share This Article:

A pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday morning with a fractured pelvis she sustained after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Pacific Beach.

The 27-year-old woman was struck in the 4300 block of Ingraham Street and she was found in the gutter by police who responded to the scene at 11:45 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

Witnesses said the woman was carried on the car for approximately 30 feet before she fell off, landing in the street.

She was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Heims said.

The victim’s name was not disclosed, and a description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed this hit-and-run crash was asked to call San Diego Police Traffic Division at 858-495-7800.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

