9 DUI Suspects Arrested at Overnight Checkpoint in Pacific Beach

Nine suspected drunken drivers were arrested during an overnight DUI and license checkpoint in Pacific Beach.

The checkpoint was set up at 2700 Garnet Avenue between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A total of 1,705 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 680 were screened, with 14 drivers evaluated and nine arrested in or near the checkpoint.

Police also arrested a person for possession of a loaded gun, issued three citations and impounded eight vehicles.

“Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, other expenses that can exceed $10,000 not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out,” a statement from the department said.

Another DUI checkpoint or saturation patrol is scheduled for March 12.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

