9 DUI Suspects Arrested at Overnight Checkpoint in Pacific Beach

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
A San Diego Police DUI checkpoint. Courtesy SDPD
A San Diego Police DUI checkpoint. Courtesy SDPD

Nine suspected drunken drivers were arrested during an overnight DUI and license checkpoint in Pacific Beach.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The checkpoint was set up at 2700 Garnet Avenue between 11 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A total of 1,705 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and 680 were screened, with 14 drivers evaluated and nine arrested in or near the checkpoint.

Police also arrested a person for possession of a loaded gun, issued three citations and impounded eight vehicles.

“Drivers caught driving impaired can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, other expenses that can exceed $10,000 not to mention the embarrassment when friends and family find out,” a statement from the department said.

Another DUI checkpoint or saturation patrol is scheduled for March 12.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

9 DUI Suspects Arrested at Overnight Checkpoint in Pacific Beach was last modified: March 7th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss