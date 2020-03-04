Armed Suspect Search Prompts Lockdown at Eastlake High School in Chula Vista

Share This Article:

Eastlake High School in Chula Vista was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning as police searched the area for a reportedly armed man at a shopping center nearby.

Dispatchers received multiple calls shortly after 7:15 a.m. from people reporting that a man was armed with a handgun at the Walmart near the intersection of Eastlake and Olympic parkways, Chula Vista Police Lt. Frank Giaime said.

Officers responded to the shopping center, but the man had fled by the time they arrived, Giaime said. Officers continued searching the area along with a police helicopter.

Around 7:30 a.m., the school at 1120 Eastlake Parkway was placed on lockdown for about 10 to 15 minutes, Sweetwater Union High School District spokesman Manny Rubio said.

By 7:45 a.m., the school was placed in “secure campus” mode — meaning students were required to remain inside their classrooms — until police gave the all-clear by 8:15 a.m., Rubio said.

No detailed suspect description was immediately available.

As of 9:25 a.m., officers had not located the man, but police were planning on launching a surveillance drone to ensure he was not still in the area, Giaime said.

–City News Service

