Suspicious Blaze Guts Mobile Home in El Cajon

An investigation was underway Tuesday into a possible arson fire that destroyed a residential trailer in El Cajon.

The non-injury blaze at Lynnwood Mobile Estates in the 1200 block of East Washington Avenue erupted about 9 p.m. Monday, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

It took firefighters roughly 20 minutes to subdue the flames, which caused an estimated $75,000 worth of damage, department spokesman Sonny Saghera said.

Investigators consider the fire suspicious due to a disturbance that had broken out earlier in the day between the owner of the double-wide mobile home and a neighbor, according to police.

The dispute was serious enough that officers were sent to the trailer park about 4 p.m. to intervene and defuse the situation. No arrests resulted, but a sheriff’s bomb-arson team was called in to try to determine the origin of the blaze, police said.

The owner of the gutted residence had been trying to sell it, NBC7 reported.

–City News Service

