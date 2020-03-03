Agents Rescue Man Abandoned by Smugglers

Share This Article:

San Diego Sector Border Patrol Agents rescued a 29-year-old Mexican national who was left behind by a criminal smuggling organization after he suffered a severe leg injury.

On March 2, at around 6:15 p.m., Border Patrol dispatch put out a distress call for a stranded man in the rural, mountainous area of Copper Canyon, within the rugged Otay Mountain range. The man reported he was unable to walk due to a significant leg injury. He also had limited food and water.

Agents were able to locate the man after a thorough search of the remote location and arduous terrain. After evaluation and emergency treatment to the man’s leg, agents requested air support to evacuate the man out of the area.

The injured man was airlifted to an awaiting ambulance. He was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for his injuries. The man was released from the hospital this morning and is currently in DHS custody pending removal proceedings.

“While Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCO) continue to exploit, abuse, and profit from the desperation of these susceptible people, heroic agents continue to risk their own lives to save others,” said San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.

