1 Person Killed in Early Morning Crash on Interstate 15 in Escondido

One person was killed and another injured Tuesday morning when the sport utility vehicle they were riding in veered off Interstate 15 onto an embankment and then was struck by a big rig.

The crash was reported near the Via Rancho Parkway exit about 12:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation determined the SUV went up the embankment near the exit, then back down onto the slow lane where it was hit by a semi truck, which significantly damaged the SUV, the CHP said.

One person was taken to a hospital and another was confirmed dead.

A traffic break was set up at Camino Del Norte and the Nos. 2 through 5 lanes of the freeway were closed at the crash scene, the CHP said.

The names of the victims were not disclosed. No arrest was immediately reported and the cause of the crash was under investigation.

— City News Service

