Motorcyclist Chased by Police Seriously Hurt Broadsiding Prius in Pacific Beach

A 28-year-old motorcyclist who led police on a pursuit through Pacific Beach was hospitalized Saturday morning with a life-threatening injury after crashing into another vehicle.

The motorcyclist failed to yield to officers near the intersection of Garnet Avenue and Jewell Street about 11:10 p.m. Friday, and led officers southbound on Jewell Street, then westbound on Grand Avenue, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

At the intersection of Grand Avenue and Fanuel Street, the motorcyclist split lanes between stopped vehicles and entered the intersection on a red light and broadsided a 2019 Toyota Prius going southbound on Fanuel Street, Heims said.

The rider sustained a life-threatening brain bleed that required immediate surgery. The 62-year-old driver of the Prius and his passengers were not hurt, Heims said.

The name of the suspect was not disclosed.

