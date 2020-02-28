Share This Article:

The Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies searched Friday for as many as three people missing from a panga smuggling boat off the coast of Del Mar.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies responded around 4:30 a.m. to assist with a rescue off the beach near 11th Street, Lt. Steve Bodine said.

Authorities had received reports that 16 people were in distress from a “dump and run,” where a panga boat operator out of Mexico unloads passengers off the coast so they have to swim to shore, said Mike Stein, fire chief for Del Mar, Encinitas and Solana Beach.

Lifeguards rescued 11 people suffering from mild hypothermia, Stein said. Those 11 people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Two people were found hiding in bushes nearby the beach, bringing the total to 13, CBS8 reported.

The fire chief said it remains unclear whether the remaining people had made it to shore and left, or were still in the ocean.

The Coast Guard was searching the ocean along with an Oceanside harbor police boat, a San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter and lifeguards from San Diego and Del Mar in boats, Stein said, adding that divers will also be brought in to help search.

Updated at 9 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

— From Staff and Wire Reports

3 Missing, 13 Rescued After Panga Boat Smuggling Attempt Off Del Mar was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: