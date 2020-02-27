Man Wounded in Officer-Involved Shooting in Otay Mesa

Share This Article:

A man was wounded in an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning on a canyon trail in Otay Valley Regional Park in Otay Mesa, police said.

Officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to an area near the 500 block of Beyer Way, but the exact reason for the response was not immediately known, said San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez.

Two officers went to talk to a man in a canyon area near Beyer Way and found he had a firearm, Hernandez said. At least one of the officers fired at the man and struck him at least once.

The exact details surrounding the shooting were still under investigation.

The man, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life- threatening, Hernandez said.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Updated at 10:15 a.m. Feb. 27, 2020

— City News Service

