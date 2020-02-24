Share This Article:

A 40-year-old possibly transient man was arrested Sunday in El Cajon for the attempted kidnapping of a 1-year-old girl.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The alleged crime happened about 3:15 p.m. at 415 Fletcher Parkway, said El Cajon Police Lt. Darrin Forster.

The man, who appeared to be a transient, tried to run after trying to take the baby from her mother, but witnesses gave police his description and the officers located him nearby and arrested him, Forster said.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call El Cajon police at 619-579-3311.

— City News Service

El Cajon Police Arrest Transient Who Tried to Kidnap 1-Year-Old Girl was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: