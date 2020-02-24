Share This Article:

A man who was shot after he attacked a sheriff’s deputy with a baseball bat in Fallbrook was sentenced Monday to five years probation and ordered to enter a community mental health program.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Jesus Cirilo Rodriguez, 32, pleaded guilty last year to assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer for a Dec. 21, 2018, spree of baseball bat attacks that culminated with him smashing a window on a deputy’s vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies were investigating reports of a suspect attacking victims in parked cars in the area when Deputy David Cortez was attacked around 4:30 a.m. while sitting in an unmarked car in the area of Reche and Ranger roads.

During the surveillance operation, Rodriguez walked up and smashed the window of Cortez’s vehicle, shattering glass into the interior and prompting the deputy to open fire in self-defense, said sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams.

Rodriguez was shot multiple times but the wounds were not life-threatening, authorities said.

— City News Service

Baseball Bat Attacker of Fallbrook Deputy Gets Probation, Mental Health Program was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: