Share This Article:

A driver who veered off the road and took out a utility pole early Sunday morning in National City was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The accident happened about 4:40 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle traveling west on Paradise Valley Road suddenly swerved to the right, crashing through a fence and down into a storm runoff channel. The car knocked down a San Diego Gas & Electric pole, bringing electrical lines down into the street.

Power was out for some 60 homes in the area, according to the SDG&E outages map.

The driver was able to get himself out of the toppled car, and apparently did not sustain any injuries.

National City Fire Department Capt. Benjamin Garcia told OnSceneTV that because the downed power lines were touching the chainlink fence and posed a risk of electrocution the motorist was essentially trapped in the drain channel until SDG&E arrived to shut off the power.

An SDG&E workman arrived about an hour after the crash and was able to safely release the driver from behind the fencing. He was evaluated by paramedics, and taken into custody on suspicion of drunk driving.

— Staff report

Suspected Drunk Driver Takes Out Power Pole in National City was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: