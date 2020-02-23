Share This Article:

A man was struck and killed by an SUV on northbound Interstate 5 after he jumped out of a moving ambulance, authorities said Sunday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The 23-year-old man from Oceanside was being transported from Tri-City Medical Center to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in La Jolla at 6:35 p.m. Saturday when the incident happened.

The man removed his restraints while riding in the back of the ambulance, opened the rear door and jumped out of the ambulance that was traveling southbound I-5 near Birmingham Drive, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe.

He ran toward the center divider, jumped over the median wall and tried to cross the northbound I-5, Latulippe said. A silver BMW SUV driven by a 40-year-old woman from Carlsbad struck the man before he could make it across the freeway.

The man died at the scene and the woman received cuts to her head and was taken to a hospital, Latulippe said.

— City News Service

Man Jumps Out of Ambulance, Is Killed on Interstate 5 Freeway was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: